Colombia's De La Espriella says Trump has congratulated him on election victory
Colombian right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella claims US President Donald Trump congratulated him on his narrow win in Colombia's presidential election.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian right wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella on Sunday said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and that the U.S. leader had offered his congratulations for De La Espriella's win in Colombia's presidential race. De La Espriella is leading by less than 1% of the vote against leftist rival Ivan Cepeda, equivalent to some 245,000 votes, with nearly all ballot boxes counted/
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