Colombia's De La Espriella says Trump has congratulated him on election victory

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Colombian Right Wing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella On Sunday Said He Had Spoken With Us President Donald Trump And That The Us Leader Had Offered His Congratulations For De La Espriellas Win In Colombias Presidential Race De La Espriella Is Leading By Less Than Of The Vote Against Leftist Rival Ivan Cepeda

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Updated: 22-06-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 05:27 IST