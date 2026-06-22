Colombia's De La Espriella says Trump has congratulated him on election victory

Colombian right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella claims US President Donald Trump congratulated him on his narrow win in Colombia's presidential election.

Reuters | Colombian Right Wing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella On Sunday Said He Had Spoken With Us President Donald Trump And That The Us Leader Had Offered His Congratulations For De La Espriellas Win In Colombias Presidential Race De La Espriella Is Leading By Less Than Of The Vote Against Leftist Rival Ivan Cepeda | Updated: 22-06-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 05:27 IST
Colombia's De La Espriella says Trump has congratulated him on election victory
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian ​right wing lawyer Abelardo ‌De La Espriella on Sunday said he had ‌spoken with U.S. President ‌Donald Trump and that the U.S. leader had ⁠offered ​his congratulations ⁠for De La Espriella's ⁠win in Colombia's presidential race. De ​La Espriella is leading ⁠by less than 1% ⁠of ​the vote against leftist rival Ivan ⁠Cepeda, equivalent to some ⁠245,000 ⁠votes, with nearly all ballot boxes counted/

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