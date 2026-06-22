Rubio congratulates Colombia's De La Espriella after presidential election
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella on his narrow lead in the country's presidential election.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella to congratulate him following the country's Sunday presidential race, Rubio said in a post on social media website X on Sunday.
De La Espriella is narrowly ahead of his leftist rival Ivan Cepeda with nearly all ballots counted.
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