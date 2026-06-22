Rubio congratulates Colombia's De La Espriella after presidential election

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Spoke To Colombian Rightwing Candidate Abelardo De La Espriella To Congratulate Him Following The Countrys Sunday Presidential Race

​U.S. ​Secretary ‌of State ​Marco Rubio spoke ‌to Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La ‌Espriella to congratulate him ‌following the country's Sunday presidential race, Rubio ⁠said ​in ⁠a post on ⁠social media website ​X on Sunday.

De La ⁠Espriella is narrowly ⁠ahead ​of his leftist rival ⁠Ivan Cepeda with nearly ⁠all ballots ⁠counted.