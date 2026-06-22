Rubio congratulates Colombia's De La Espriella after presidential election

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella on his narrow lead in the country's presidential election.

Reuters | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Spoke To Colombian Rightwing Candidate Abelardo De La Espriella To Congratulate Him Following The Countrys Sunday Presidential Race | Updated: 22-06-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 06:03 IST
Rubio congratulates Colombia's De La Espriella after presidential election
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ​Secretary ‌of State ​Marco Rubio spoke ‌to Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La ‌Espriella to congratulate him ‌following the country's Sunday presidential race, Rubio ⁠said ​in ⁠a post on ⁠social media website ​X on Sunday.

De La ⁠Espriella is narrowly ⁠ahead ​of his leftist rival ⁠Ivan Cepeda with nearly ⁠all ballots ⁠counted.

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