Police seize $572 million cocaine in Australia's biggest haul

Australian police seized a record ​2,700 kg of cocaine hidden ​in underground bunkers ‌at a property ​near Sydney, authorities said on Monday, in what they described as the country's largest-ever cocaine ‌bust.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of about A$816 million ($572.3 million), was stashed in plastic tubs buried inside ‌three shipping containers with false floors.