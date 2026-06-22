Police seize $572 million cocaine in Australia's biggest haul
Australian police seized a record 2,700 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately A$816 million, from underground bunkers near Sydney in the country's largest-ever cocaine bust.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian police seized a record 2,700 kg of cocaine hidden in underground bunkers at a property near Sydney, authorities said on Monday, in what they described as the country's largest-ever cocaine bust.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of about A$816 million ($572.3 million), was stashed in plastic tubs buried inside three shipping containers with false floors.
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