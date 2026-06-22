Bangladesh PM says moving forward with talks on free trade agreement with Malaysia
Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to proceed with negotiations on a free trade agreement, with Bangladesh also seeking to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi migrant workers.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to move forward with negotiations on a free trade agreement, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Monday.
Rahman, who was speaking following a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, said he had also asked for Kuala Lumpur to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi migrant workers as soon as possible.