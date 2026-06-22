Bangladesh PM says moving forward with talks on free trade agreement with Malaysia

Bangladesh And Malaysia Have Agreed To Move Forward With Negotiations On A Free Trade Agreement

Bangladesh ‌and Malaysia have ​agreed to ‌move forward with negotiations on a free trade agreement, ‌Bangladesh Prime Minister ‌Tarique Rahman said on Monday.

Rahman, who was ⁠speaking ​following ⁠a meeting with his Malaysian ⁠counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, said ​he had also asked ⁠for Kuala Lumpur to ⁠reopen ​its labour market for Bangladeshi ⁠migrant workers as soon as ⁠possible.