Bangladesh PM says moving forward with talks on free trade agreement with Malaysia

Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to proceed with negotiations on a free trade agreement, with Bangladesh also seeking to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Reuters | Bangladesh And Malaysia Have Agreed To Move Forward With Negotiations On A Free Trade Agreement | Updated: 22-06-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 09:08 IST
Bangladesh PM says moving forward with talks on free trade agreement with Malaysia
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh ‌and Malaysia have ​agreed to ‌move forward with negotiations on a free trade agreement, ‌Bangladesh Prime Minister ‌Tarique Rahman said on Monday.

Rahman, who was ⁠speaking ​following ⁠a meeting with his Malaysian ⁠counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, said ​he had also asked ⁠for Kuala Lumpur to ⁠reopen ​its labour market for Bangladeshi ⁠migrant workers as soon as ⁠possible.

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