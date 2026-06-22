"Let them worry about their party": Priyank on BJP's 'factionalism' quip on Mallikarjun Kharge rebuking Cong workers

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the opposition party in the state to focus on its own struggles rather than questioning Congress' internal matters. Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "BJP should be worried about what is happening in its own party. They are the ones who have got summons asking how the cross-voting happens. Vijayendra, who is the BJP president, is begging his MLAs to come to Dharmasthala. That is the state of affairs of the BJP."

Earlier, Karnataka BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that the party would soon convene a meeting of its legislature party at Dharmasthala to discuss allegations of cross-voting in the recent Legislative Council elections. Kharge was responding to the BJP's reaction to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scolding party workers at an event, where some of them were chanting "DK-DK" slogans.

The controversy stems from the 'Sankalpa Samavesha' program, where Mallikarjun Kharge was visibly irked when the crowd interrupted the meeting with "DK-DK" chants. The veteran leader rebuked the workers, calling them "useless fellows" and saying the event was meant to be a party programme and was not centred around any individual. Defending the Congress president's right to maintain order, Priyank Kharge emphasised his seniority within the party.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is the senior-most politician in Karnataka and is the AICC president. And he is well within his rights to pull up anybody for indiscipline, whether it is a CM, ex-CM, NSUI or youth workers. It does not matter," he said. Suggesting that the BJP worries about their own party affairs instead of focusing on Kharge's statement, the Karnataka Minister said, "He's got the seniority, and it is his right to discipline anybody. And nobody takes offence to that. When people in our party are not bothered about it, why is the BJP bothered about it? They should worry about their party."

Priyank Kharge also responded to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's criticism against Congress over four NEET aspirants getting late to the re-examination due to a rally in Bengaluru. "Bangalore always has a huge mobility problem. That is a known fact. That is why we have issued a traffic advisory. You should blame us if we had not issued a traffic advisory or if we had been lazing around. We have issued a traffic advisory, and there is a dedicated helpline, and thousands of people have written the exam. Yes, even one person missing out is a bad thing. It's unfortunate. But how can I be held responsible for a student who has not taken the right hall ticket? Can I be held responsible for one of the students who did not take the right bus from Magadi? Whatever it is, we are sympathetic," Kharge stated.

Kharge demanded that the BJP address larger issues concerning the exam, saying, "First, you apologise for the leaks. First, you make the NTA chairperson and Dharmendra Pradhan resign. Then you come and talk to me." He further challenged the BJP, saying, "If the Congress government has to be blamed here for three students not writing NEET, then in Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh also, people missed it, so their state governments are responsible." (ANI)