Telangana CM meets Rajnath Singh, seeks expedited approval for key defence projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss critical infrastructure and defence-related initiatives in the state. The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation to the Union Minister for facilitating the transfer of land from the Defence Ministry, which is essential for the progress of the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to the expansion of the Adilabad Airport, a high-priority initiative for the state. CM Reddy reaffirmed the Telangana government's commitment to providing complete cooperation regarding land acquisition and utility shifting. Highlighting the project's strategic importance to national security and the planned expansion of the Indian Air Force base, he promised continued state support.

In view of the planned large-scale expansion of the Indian Air Force airport at Adilabad, he reiterated the state's commitment to providing all possible assistance. Revanth Reddy requested support for establishing extensive infrastructure at the airport, including a civil aviation terminal for passengers, along with cargo facilities, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, and aircraft hangars.

Referring to recent developments in the Middle East, the Chief Minister suggested developing Adilabad Airport as a suitable destination for globally renowned airlines to establish their hangar facilities. The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to provide the necessary support to develop comprehensive infrastructure at the Adilabad site. His proposal includes the construction of a civil aviation terminal for passengers, cargo facilities, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, and aircraft hangars.

In light of recent geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, the Chief Minister suggested that Adilabad Airport could serve as an ideal hub for major global airlines to host their hangar operations. Additionally, the Chief Minister also urged the Union Defence Minister to expedite approval for a key DRDO/DRDL project proposed at a site selected near Devarakadra in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. (ANI)