Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he ‌was ​quitting, paving the way for what is expected to be an orderly transfer of power to frontrunner Andy Burnham, who could become Britain's seventh leader in 10 years as early as next month. In an emotional speech, Starmer said he had listened to his governing Labour Party and realised that he was no longer the man who should lead it into a national election due ‌in 2029. After making his announcement on the steps of his Downing Street office and London residence, Starmer's move to stand down could have triggered a divisive leadership contest, but several Labour lawmakers said they now expected more of a coronation. Burnham, a 56-year-old career politician, quickly won the support of another potential leadership rival, former health minister Wes Streeting, with one Labour lawmaker saying it was more likely the former mayor would now be installed as leader.

POLITICAL CHURN IN BRITAIN By appointing Britain's seventh prime minister since the Brexit vote to leave ‌the European Union 10 years ago, the Labour government is the latest to fall foul of voter anger over politicians' failure to deliver on their promises of change. Starmer said he would ask the Labour Party's organising committee to set out a ‌timeline for a leadership contest to find his replacement. Nominations would open on July 9, close by mid-July, and if there is a contest, a new leader will be in place by September. A coronation could mean a new leader would enter office by mid-July.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer from my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace," he said. After describing the achievements his government had secured in his two years of power, a man who was often criticised ⁠for being robotic became ​visibly emotional, his voice cracking when he thanked his family for their ⁠support.

"When I leave the biggest job in the country I will spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to ⁠my beautiful children who are my pride and my joy." PRESSURE HAD BEEN BUILDING FOR MONTHS

Starmer spent the weekend with his wife, Victoria, at his country residence to consider his future. With support draining away, he realised the political reality of his position. There was some sadness in the Labour ​ranks, with industry minister Chris McDonald saying his speech underlined the fact "he's a really decent man". However, others said he had been treated the way he treated others as prime minister, being "royally done over". The threat to Starmer, which ⁠had been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when Burnham decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which has led opinion polls for more than a year. That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, known for his strong communication skills, could transform the fortunes ⁠of ​a party that has lost support under Starmer. The pound rose against other currencies and British government bonds rallied after Streeting's announcement, as investors welcomed a more certain path to Burnham's premiership.

Despite hoping for a smooth handover, the change is not without risk. Burnham, who is expected to arrive in London on Monday to take up his newly won seat for the northwestern English area of Makerfield, has yet to flesh out a full policy agenda and Reform's Farage immediately called for a national election.

"I've had enough ⁠of waiting around. Britain needs change - real change, not another washed-up has-been shoved into place by the uniparty," Farage said in a statement. NO CLEAR APPROACH YET Beyond saying that Britain needs fundamental change and that he wants to bring down the cost ⁠of living, Burnham has yet to make clear his approach to foreign ⁠affairs, the economy and defence. Like Starmer, he could find he has little room to manoeuvre, hemmed in by bond market investors opposed to any additional borrowing, and confronted by an angry electorate which believes the country is not working properly. Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic ‌economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and ‌the need to invest in areas like defence. (Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Alistair Smout, David Milliken, Sam Tabahriti, William James and ​Sarah Young; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kate Holton and Sharon Singleton)