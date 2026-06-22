Argentina authorizes up to $5 billion debt from international institutions

Argentina's government has authorized up to $5 billion in financing from international entities with partial multilateral guarantees to reduce borrowing costs through dollar-denominated loans.

Reuters | Argentinas Government Authorized Up To Billion Financing From International Entities Backed By Multilateral Credit Organizations | Updated: 22-06-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 19:09 IST
Argentina authorizes up to $5 billion debt from international institutions
Javier Milei
  • Country:
  • Argentina

​Argentina's government authorized ​up to $5 billion ‌financing from ​international entities backed by multilateral credit organizations, ‌according to an official gazette publication on Monday. The decree, signed by President Javier Milei, ‌Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Cabinet Chief ‌Manuel Adorni, aims to reduce borrowing costs through dollar-denominated loans with partial multilateral guarantees.

• Operations may ⁠include ​clauses ⁠granting jurisdiction to New York courts, while sovereign ⁠assets will be protected from the arrangement. • The ​protected assets include central bank reserves ⁠and accounts, assets linked to essential public services, ⁠and ​tax and royalty revenues.

• The Treasury and Finance secretariats are empowered ⁠to set terms, hire entities and manage necessary ⁠instruments. • ⁠The measure took effect upon publication in the official gazette.

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