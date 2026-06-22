No job offer for UK's Streeting from Burnham, Streeting says
Britain's former health minister Wes Streeting has denied being offered a cabinet role by Labour frontrunner Andy Burnham, stating their conversations were not about jobs.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's former health minister Wes Streeting told the BBC that Andy Burnham, who is frontrunner to become the country's next prime minister, had not offered him the finance minister role or any other job in a future cabinet.
Streeting, asked by a BBC reporter if Burnham had offered him the position of finance minister, said: "He has not offered me any jobs. That's not what our conversations have been about."
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