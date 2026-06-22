No job offer for UK's Streeting from Burnham, Streeting says

​Britain's former health minister Wes ‌Streeting told the BBC that Andy Burnham, who is ‌frontrunner to become the country's next ‌prime minister, had not offered him the finance minister role ⁠or ​any ⁠other job in a future ⁠cabinet.

Streeting, asked by a ​BBC reporter if Burnham had ⁠offered him the position of finance ⁠minister, ​said: "He has not offered me any jobs. ⁠That's not what our conversations ⁠have ⁠been about."