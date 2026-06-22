UK's Burnham, frontrunner to replace Starmer, says too soon for talk of an election

Labour Party frontrunner Andy Burnham has declined to confirm whether he would call a general election if he becomes the party's leader, citing several hurdles ahead.

Reuters | British Lawmaker Andy Burnham | Updated: 22-06-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 18:23 IST
UK's Burnham, frontrunner to replace Starmer, says too soon for talk of an election
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British ​lawmaker Andy ​Burnham, the frontrunner ‌to replace ​Keir Starmer as prime minister, said on ‌Monday there were many steps ahead when asked if he planned to call ‌a general election. When asked by ‌a BBC journalist if he would call an election, which he could only do ⁠if ​he ⁠became leader of the Labour Party, Burnham said: "You're ⁠jumping several hurdles ahead there."

Starmer announced ​he was stepping down earlier ⁠on Monday. Burnham, who was asked the question ⁠as ​he arrived in London from Manchester, is the only lawmaker ⁠to date to have confirmed he will ⁠enter ⁠the leadership contest, with nominations due in by mid-July.

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