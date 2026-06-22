UK's Burnham, frontrunner to replace Starmer, says too soon for talk of an election
Labour Party frontrunner Andy Burnham has declined to confirm whether he would call a general election if he becomes the party's leader, citing several hurdles ahead.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Andy Burnham, the frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister, said on Monday there were many steps ahead when asked if he planned to call a general election. When asked by a BBC journalist if he would call an election, which he could only do if he became leader of the Labour Party, Burnham said: "You're jumping several hurdles ahead there."
Starmer announced he was stepping down earlier on Monday. Burnham, who was asked the question as he arrived in London from Manchester, is the only lawmaker to date to have confirmed he will enter the leadership contest, with nominations due in by mid-July.
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