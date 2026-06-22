US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

The Us House Energy And Commerce Committee Reached A Bipartisan Agreement On Regulating Youth Social Media Use

​The ‌U.S. House ​Energy and Commerce ‌Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on ‌regulating youth social media ‌use, the committee's leaders said ⁠in ​a statement ⁠on Monday.

Republican Committee Chairman ⁠Brett Guthrie and ​top committee Democrat Frank ⁠Pallone did not ⁠release ​details about the deal, saying ⁠it would "hold Big ⁠Tech ⁠accountable."