US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee has reached a bipartisan agreement to regulate youth social media use, with details to be released later.

Reuters | The Us House Energy And Commerce Committee Reached A Bipartisan Agreement On Regulating Youth Social Media Use | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:19 IST
US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ‌U.S. House ​Energy and Commerce ‌Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on ‌regulating youth social media ‌use, the committee's leaders said ⁠in ​a statement ⁠on Monday.

Republican Committee Chairman ⁠Brett Guthrie and ​top committee Democrat Frank ⁠Pallone did not ⁠release ​details about the deal, saying ⁠it would "hold Big ⁠Tech ⁠accountable."

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