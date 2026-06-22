US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules
The US House Energy and Commerce Committee has reached a bipartisan agreement to regulate youth social media use, with details to be released later.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on regulating youth social media use, the committee's leaders said in a statement on Monday.
Republican Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie and top committee Democrat Frank Pallone did not release details about the deal, saying it would "hold Big Tech accountable."