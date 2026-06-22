West Bengal Budget progressive, visionary and growth-oriented: BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajesh Kumar on Monday lauded the West Bengal Budget, describing it as "progressive and visionary" and said it will accelerate the state's development and create new employment opportunities. Speaking with ANI, Kumar expressed gratitude to the state Finance Minister Swapandas Gupta and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for what he termed a comprehensive and growth-oriented budget that addresses the needs of all regions of West Bengal.

"I thank the Finance Minister and the Chief Minister for presenting a magnificent budget that outlines how Bengal will advance on the path of progress and generate jobs. Due attention has been paid to every region of West Bengal--from the hilly areas of North Bengal to the Sundarbans--and the budget announces several new medical colleges, universities, a tribal university, and many other initiatives. The people of West Bengal are very happy," he said. According to the BJP MLA, the budget places significant emphasis on tourism, infrastructure development and industrial growth, which he said would contribute to the state's economic expansion in the coming years.

The legislator further stated that the budget contains measures focused on farmers' welfare. "The budget clearly lays out how farmers will be protected, how MSP will be guaranteed to them, how the irrigation system will be improved and how flood-prone areas will be safeguarded," he added.

Kumar also welcomed the benefits announced for government employees and contractual workers. He described the budget as a landmark initiative for the state. "I would say this is a wonderful budget that has been given by our government," he added.

Swapandas Dasgupta presented his first budget on Monday, placing the state's debt burden at the centre of the fiscal plan while earmarking the highest allocation for Panchayats and Rural Development, followed by School Education. The Minister also announced the creation of one lakh new jobs, a Dearness allowance hike for state employees, and additional support for farmers.

Dasgupta began his budget speech by underlining the liability inherited from the previous government. "West Bengal government has inherited debt of Rs 8.16 lakh crore. This inherited debt limits our fiscal space and makes prudent financial management non-negotiable," the minister told the assembly.

He said the administration would follow a fiscal consolidation roadmap to bring discipline to borrowings while protecting welfare and capital spending. "We cannot build a new Bengal without first acknowledging the debt we have inherited. Every rupee spent will now be judged against its long-term impact," Dasgupta added.

The minister said consolidation would be pursued through higher revenue buoyancy, better utilisation of central schemes, and efficiency in expenditure, without cutting essential services. Reflecting the government's rural focus, Dasgupta announced that the highest allocation of Rs 51,836.55 crores in the budget goes to the Panchayats and Rural Development sector, out of the Rs 4.39 lakh crore budget allocation for the Financial Year 2026-27.

"The highest allocation in the budget goes to the Panchayats and rural development sector because that is where our people live, work and dream. Strengthening panchayats is strengthening Bengal," he said. The allocation will fund rural roads, drinking water, housing, MGNREGA works, and water conservation projects. Dasgupta also announced expansion of water conservation and irrigation infrastructure to improve farm incomes and climate resilience.

Dasgupta announced that the state will create one lakh jobs across departments as part of its fiscal consolidation roadmap. "We are announcing one lakh jobs to strengthen public service delivery and give our youth a stake in Bengal's growth," the minister said. Of these, 20,000 posts will be in the police force to improve law and order and 1,000 vacancies will be filled in the Eastern Frontier Rifles.The remaining posts will be distributed across various government departments based on requirement.

In a major announcement for state employees, Dasgupta proposed an additional 20 per cent Dearness Allowance over the existing 18 per cent, taking total DA to 38 per cent from October 1, 2026. "Our employees have served Bengal with dedication through every crisis. The enhanced DA is recognition of that commitment," he said. Pensioners will receive a corresponding increase in Dearness Relief.

Dasgupta announced Rs 3000 per month to women between the age of 25-60 years as financial assistance. "Women are the backbone of our households and our economy. This monthly support of Rs 3,000 for women aged 25-60 will enhance their financial independence and decision-making power," the Minister said.

He said the scheme would be implemented through direct benefit transfer and would complement existing programmes for nutrition, skill development and self-help groups. "When we empower women financially, we empower entire families. This is an investment in Bengal's future," Dasgupta added.

For the farm sector, the budget announced additional annual assistance of Rs 3,000 per farmer family, over and above the Rs 6,000 provided under the Centre's PM-KISAN scheme. Dasgupta also proposed Rs 2 per unit electricity subsidy for agricultural irrigation pumps. "Farmers are facing rising input costs. The extra Rs 3,000 per family and the power subsidy for irrigation pumps will ease that burden," he said.

The minister said the government would expand water conservation and irrigation infrastructure and ensure coverage under PM Fasal Bima Yojana from Kharif 2026 for 16 crops. (ANI)