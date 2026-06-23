Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal

​U.S. ‌President Donald ​Trump said on ‌Monday "I will do what I have to ‌do" if Iran ‌does not stick to its agreement with ⁠Washington.

"If ​Iran ⁠doesn't live up ⁠to their agreement, ​or if they're not behaving, ⁠I will do ⁠what ​I have to do," ⁠Trump told reporters.