Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that he will take action if it fails to comply with their agreement, without specifying the nature of his response.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday "I will do what I have to do" if Iran does not stick to its agreement with Washington.
"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.
ALSO READ
-
Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028
-
WRAPUP 8-US waives Iran sanctions after talks; Lebanon fighting abates
-
Washington's Reflecting Pool needs repairs weeks after renovation
-
Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal
-
Judge blocks Trump's use of revamped immigration database for voter checks