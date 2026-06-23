Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that he will take action if it fails to comply with their agreement, without specifying the nature of his response.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 01:44 IST
Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ‌President Donald ​Trump said on ‌Monday "I will do what I have to ‌do" if Iran ‌does not stick to its agreement with ⁠Washington.

"If ​Iran ⁠doesn't live up ⁠to their agreement, ​or if they're not behaving, ⁠I will do ⁠what ​I have to do," ⁠Trump told reporters.

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