Syama Prasad Mookerjee was instrumental in Creation of West Bengal': CM Suvendu Adhikari

Speaking to ANI, CM Adhikari highlighted Mookerjee's contribution to the nation, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir on 'Balidan Diwas'.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:30 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee was instrumental in Creation of West Bengal': CM Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary in Kolkata. Speaking to ANI, CM Adhikari highlighted Mookerjee's contribution to the nation, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir on 'Balidan Diwas'.

"Today is 'Balidan Diwas'. Everyone is aware of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's immense contributions. He was a nationalist and was instrumental in the very creation of West Bengal. That is why the Prime Minister spoke in detail about him on Statehood Day," Adhikari said. He further said that Mookerjee played a key role in ensuring Kashmir remained an integral part of India and recalled his slogan of "One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader."

"It is because of his contribution that Kashmir is today a part of the country. He had given the slogan 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader'. This government will function under his guidance and adhere to his policies and ideals. Today, the entire nation is observing this day as 'Balidan Diwas'," he said. Adhikari also noted that, according to him, the West Bengal government had organised such a commemorative event for the first time since Independence.

"For the first time since Independence, the West Bengal government, specifically the Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry and the Kolkata Corporation, has organised this event," he added. Commenting on the political situation in the state, Adhikari said that the people had delivered their verdict.

"The people have given a befitting reply. In our democracy, the people have the final say. The people have answered and taught her (Mamata Banerjee) a lesson. I do not need to say anything more about this," he said. (ANI)

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