Belgium issues EU arrest warrant for ex-Commissioner Avramopoulos in Qatargate probe
A European arrest warrant has been issued against former Greek European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos by a Belgian investigating judge, according to Greek government officials.
- Country:
- Greece
A Belgian investigating judge has issued a European arrest warrant against former Greek European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, a Greek government official said late on Monday, confirming reports in Belgian and Greek media.