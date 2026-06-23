"2-3 BJP MLAs cross-voted in Karnataka MLC polls, party will take serious action": Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Karnataka BJP president R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that some party MLAs indulged in cross-voting during the recent Karnataka MLC elections, calling it a serious matter that the party will take up with the central leadership for disciplinary action. Speaking to reporters here, Ashok said, "Today, we will meet the BJP National President regarding cross-voting in Karnataka (MLC elections). Even though two of our candidates won, 2-3 of our MLAs cross-voted against the BJP. This is a serious matter. We came here to explain the whole thing to the BJP Central leadership. The party will take serious action against this cheating."

R Ashoka, along with other BJP leaders are set to meet BJP President Nitin Nabin in Delhi today. The move comes after at least four to five BJP MLAs allegedly cross-voted in the June 18 MLC polls. The Congress won five of the seven seats, while the BJP secured only two despite having 64 MLAs in the Assembly.

Earlier, on June 19, the BJP central leadership also expressed strong displeasure over cross-voting by its MLAs in the elections, with Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and State In-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal summoned to Delhi on June 23, sources said on Friday. Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka unit has constituted a three-member committee to investigate cross-voting by its MLAs in the Legislative Council elections held on June 18.

According to a press release issued from the BJP state headquarters, Bengaluru, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said it had come to light that some MLAs had cross-voted, defeating the party's official candidates. "To ascertain the truth and reality behind this setback, a committee comprising the following key leaders has been formed," the release stated.

The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by June 25, 2026. Committee members include MLC Member CT Ravi, the party's state Vice President N Mahesh, and MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi.

Meanwhile, Congress, which has 135 MLAs, polled 151 votes in the election, with all five of its candidates declared elected in the first round. The BJP won the remaining two seats. The BJP has 64 MLAs, but its two candidates together secured only 56 votes, a shortfall of eight. JD(S) has 18 MLAs, but its candidate got only 14 votes. As part of the NDA arrangement, the BJP had assigned three of its MLAs to vote for the JD(S) candidate, taking the JD(S) tally to 21. Yet the JD(S) ended up with just 14, seven votes short.

The results indicated cross-voting from both the BJP and JD(S) ranks. (ANI)