Rugby Legend Brian Smith Passes Away at 59

Brian Smith, a former rugby player and coach who represented Australia and Ireland, passed away at 59 due to cancer. An acclaimed back for the Wallabies and the Ireland national team, Smith later transitioned to coaching. He served as England's attack coach and directed rugby at London Irish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:09 IST
Rugby Legend Brian Smith Passes Away at 59
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby mourns the loss of Brian Smith, a distinguished former player and coach, who passed away from cancer at the age of 59. Known for his versatility on the field, Smith represented both Australia and Ireland at the international test level.

Smith's career highlights included a stint as attack coach for the England national team and a director of rugby role at London Irish. His journey in rugby began in Australia before he moved to Europe for higher education, where he continued to excel on the field.

After retirement, Smith held coaching positions, including a significant period as an assistant under England head coach Martin Johnson. Tributes poured in, with many expressing their admiration for his contributions to the sport.

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