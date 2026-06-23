Hezbollah says Israeli shooting in south Lebanon violates ceasefire

Lebanons Hezbollah Said Israeli Forces Opened Fire On Civilians In Southern Lebanon On Tuesday And That The Incident Was A Violation Of A Ceasefire Agreement Between The Two Sides The Iranbacked Lebanese Group Condemned The Shooting

​Lebanon's ‌Hezbollah said Israeli forces ​opened fire ‌on civilians in southern Lebanon on Tuesday and ‌that the incident ‌was a violation of a ceasefire ⁠agreement between ​the ⁠two sides.

The Iran-backed Lebanese ⁠group condemned the ​shooting, which it said had ⁠killed two people ⁠and ​injured others, but did ⁠not say whether it would ⁠take ⁠retaliatory action.