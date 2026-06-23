Hezbollah says Israeli shooting in south Lebanon violates ceasefire
Hezbollah has condemned an Israeli military operation in southern Lebanon, which it claims killed two civilians and injured others, violating a ceasefire agreement.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah said Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in southern Lebanon on Tuesday and that the incident was a violation of a ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
The Iran-backed Lebanese group condemned the shooting, which it said had killed two people and injured others, but did not say whether it would take retaliatory action.
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