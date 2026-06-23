Oman, Iran to hold talks regarding future management of Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran have agreed to form a joint team to negotiate an agreement on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and associated costs and services.

Reuters | Oman And Iran Will Form A Team To Reach An Agreement On Administration Of Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz And Associated Costs And Services | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:56 IST
Oman, Iran to hold talks regarding future management of Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • Oman

​Oman ‌and Iran ​will form ‌a team to reach an agreement on "administration of ‌navigation in ‌the Strait of Hormuz" and associated costs ⁠and ​services, ⁠the two countries said ⁠in a joint ​statement on Tuesday.

The two ⁠states will ⁠hold ​talks with coastal countries ⁠and other concerned parties, the ⁠statement ⁠said.

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