Oman, Iran to hold talks regarding future management of Strait of Hormuz
Oman and Iran have agreed to form a joint team to negotiate an agreement on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and associated costs and services.
- Country:
- Oman
Oman and Iran will form a team to reach an agreement on "administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz" and associated costs and services, the two countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The two states will hold talks with coastal countries and other concerned parties, the statement said.
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