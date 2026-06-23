Oman, Iran to hold talks regarding future management of Strait of Hormuz

Oman And Iran Will Form A Team To Reach An Agreement On Administration Of Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz And Associated Costs And Services

​Oman ‌and Iran ​will form ‌a team to reach an agreement on "administration of ‌navigation in ‌the Strait of Hormuz" and associated costs ⁠and ​services, ⁠the two countries said ⁠in a joint ​statement on Tuesday.

The two ⁠states will ⁠hold ​talks with coastal countries ⁠and other concerned parties, the ⁠statement ⁠said.