Ukraine's military says it destroys key rail bridge over North Crimean canal

Ukraine's military has destroyed a strategic railway bridge over the North Crimean canal, used by Russian forces, in a joint operation with local resistance members.

Reuters | Ukraines Military Said On Tuesday It Has Destroyed A Railway Bridge Over The North Crimean Canal | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:51 IST
Ukraine's military says it destroys key rail bridge over North Crimean canal
Volodymyr Zelensky
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Ukraine's ​military ‌said on Tuesday ​it has destroyed ‌a railway bridge over the North Crimean ‌canal, describing it as ‌a strategic military-logistics crossing used by Russian ⁠forces.

Ukraine's ​Special ⁠Operations Forces said on ⁠Telegram they carried out two ​strikes on the ⁠bridge near the village ⁠of Rozdolne ​in occupied Crimea, in ⁠cooperation with underground members of ⁠the ⁠resistance movement.

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