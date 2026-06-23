Ukraines Military Said On Tuesday It Has Destroyed A Railway Bridge Over The North Crimean Canal

​Ukraine's ​military ‌said on Tuesday ​it has destroyed ‌a railway bridge over the North Crimean ‌canal, describing it as ‌a strategic military-logistics crossing used by Russian ⁠forces.

Ukraine's ​Special ⁠Operations Forces said on ⁠Telegram they carried out two ​strikes on the ⁠bridge near the village ⁠of Rozdolne ​in occupied Crimea, in ⁠cooperation with underground members of ⁠the ⁠resistance movement.