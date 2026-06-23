Ukraine's military says it destroys key rail bridge over North Crimean canal
Ukraine's military has destroyed a strategic railway bridge over the North Crimean canal, used by Russian forces, in a joint operation with local resistance members.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it has destroyed a railway bridge over the North Crimean canal, describing it as a strategic military-logistics crossing used by Russian forces.
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said on Telegram they carried out two strikes on the bridge near the village of Rozdolne in occupied Crimea, in cooperation with underground members of the resistance movement.
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