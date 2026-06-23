Italy PM calls for a return to normality with US after Trump spat
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for a return to normal relations with the US, following a public dispute with President Donald Trump over a fabricated story about their G7 summit encounter.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday relations with the United States had to return to normal following a public falling out between President Donald Trump and herself last week.
"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," Meloni said in an interview at an event in Rome.
On Friday, Meloni accused her one-time close ally Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a recent G7 summit in France.
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