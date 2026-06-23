Italy PM calls for a return to normality with US after Trump spat

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Said On Tuesday Relations With The United States Had To Return To Normal Following A Public Falling Out Between President Donald Trump And Herself Last Week I Dont Intend To Keep Fuelling This Dispute

​Italian Prime ​Minister Giorgia Meloni ‌said on ​Tuesday relations with the United ‌States had to return to normal following a public falling out ‌between President Donald Trump and herself ‌last week.

"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," Meloni ⁠said in ​an ⁠interview at an event in Rome.

On ⁠Friday, Meloni accused her one-time ​close ally Trump of fabricating a ⁠story about her after the U.S. ⁠president ​told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him ⁠to take a photo with her ⁠at ⁠a recent G7 summit in France.