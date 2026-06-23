Supreme Court judge-led committee should probe Ram Mandir donation row: BK Hariprasad

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has "no respect for any religious commitments" and demanded a probe by a committee led by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Ram Mandir donation row.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:25 IST
Supreme Court judge-led committee should probe Ram Mandir donation row: BK Hariprasad
Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has "no respect for any religious commitments" and demanded a probe by a committee led by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Ram Mandir donation row. "BJP has got no respect for any religious commitments. They have converted the entire Ayodhya into a business and are stealing the donated money. It's very unfortunate. There should be a thorough investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Hariprasad told reporters.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has submitted its preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. The SIT was formed following allegations of misappropriation in donations to the Ram Mandir. SIT member Vijay Vishwas Pant confirmed the submission of the report but declined to disclose its contents.

"We have submitted the report to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). This is an initial report and we have submitted it to him. The details are confidential, so we cannot disclose anything at the moment. We have made our findings available to him," Pant said. The SIT was constituted on June 14 after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust following allegations raised by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026