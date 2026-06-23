Supreme Court judge-led committee should probe Ram Mandir donation row: BK Hariprasad

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has "no respect for any religious commitments" and demanded a probe by a committee led by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Ram Mandir donation row. "BJP has got no respect for any religious commitments. They have converted the entire Ayodhya into a business and are stealing the donated money. It's very unfortunate. There should be a thorough investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Hariprasad told reporters.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has submitted its preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. The SIT was formed following allegations of misappropriation in donations to the Ram Mandir. SIT member Vijay Vishwas Pant confirmed the submission of the report but declined to disclose its contents.

"We have submitted the report to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). This is an initial report and we have submitted it to him. The details are confidential, so we cannot disclose anything at the moment. We have made our findings available to him," Pant said. The SIT was constituted on June 14 after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust following allegations raised by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey. (ANI)