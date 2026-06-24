Trump visits politically divided Pennsylvania in return to campaign trail

(Updates with Trump quote in paragraph 2, comments from Trump supporter, Democratic aide in paragraphs 15-19) By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor ‌Hunnicutt

LOWER ​MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, June 23 (Reuters) - U .S. President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks, visiting politically divided Pennsylvania to pitch the revival of the Rust Belt to voters grappling with inflation. "For decades, the workers of this commonwealth watched globalist politicians let other ‌countries rip you off and close your factories, rob your jobs, take them away to foreign lands," Trump said. "Then I came along. We stopped it very quickly."

He spoke at a Mack Trucks assembly plant owned by Sweden's Volvo Group in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania. The trip marks a shift for the U.S. president from Iran back to selling his jobs-and-reindustrialization agenda to factory workers who have formed the base of his "Make America ‌Great Again" political movement. His Republican Party is seeking to retain control of Congress in November's midterm elections. A nearly four-month U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has complicated Trump's economic message, driving consumer costs up at ‌the fastest rate in three years. The U.S. and Iran are negotiating a potential peace deal. In interviews, Democratic campaign operatives involved in congressional and gubernatorial races said they planned to tie Republican candidates closely to Trump as he faces low approval ratings.

MIXED MANUFACTURING PICTURE Trump is emphasizing the positive, especially a steadily growing U.S. economy, resilient labor market data and the possibility that a future resolution to the war could ease energy costs. But the manufacturing picture is mixed. Since Trump's return to the White House in ⁠January 2025, ​U.S. manufacturing employment has fallen by 68,000 jobs, including more ⁠than 17,000 jobs lost in the automotive sector, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data through May. Through early 2026, goods production employment appears to have stabilized, with upticks in four of the last five months.

Production of medium and heavy vehicles, such ⁠as those made by Mack, has been trending down. In the year through May, Federal Reserve data show U.S. truck makers produced about 242,000 vehicles per month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, the lowest output in more than ​four years. Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, spanning the state's Lehigh Valley, is widely regarded as a race either party could win. The district includes Allentown, the subject of a Billy Joel blue-collar anthem, ⁠and its economy has retained a strong manufacturing base. Pennsylvania will also be one of the biggest prizes in the 2028 presidential election.

Freshman Republican U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie represents the area, which selected former President Joe Biden over Trump in 2020. The district favored ⁠Trump ​over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in 2024. TRUMP TO BE MAJOR TOPIC FOR PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS

Trump supporters waited for hours in a steady rain to attend Tuesday's event. "My household income has risen significantly since Trump took office. I think America has never been in a better position," said Mandy Rodgers, a 43-year-old mother of two and small business owner.

Rodgers acknowledged the cost of everyday items such as groceries and gasoline ⁠remained elevated, but said Trump had made significant strides in dealing with Venezuela and Iran abroad while following through on campaign promises to crack down on immigration and crime at home. Democratic strategists said ⁠they intend to make support for Trump's agenda a central ⁠issue in races across the state.

"They will own Trump, even if they don't want to," said an aide working closely with the campaign of Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who is seeking reelection in 2026 and is seen as a possible 2028 presidential candidate. Shapiro's Republican challenger, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, appeared at ‌the event with Trump.