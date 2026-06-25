Swift Wedding: Love Takes Center Stage

Ready For It Permits And Sources Suggest Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Be Married In New York City Next Week

Excitement is in the air as pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce prepare to wed in New York City next week. According to reports, the couple will host a private gathering at Madison Square Garden on July 2, followed by a grand celebration for 1,000 guests the next day.

A permit application filed with New York City indicates street closures around the iconic venue, fueling further speculation about the high-profile event. Sources say members of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have already secured accommodations at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

The anticipated wedding coincides with the July 4 festivities and America 250 celebrations. Despite commitments to secrecy, city officials and event planners are buzzing with excitement about the upcoming nuptials. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hinted at a spectacular affair, aligning with other major events in the city.