Oman announces temporary maritime corridor for Hormuz traffic

Oman Said On Tuesday It Had Coordinated With The International Maritime Organization Imo To Provide A Temporary Maritime Corridor For Vessels Seeking To Transit The Strait Of Hormuz

Oman ​said on ​Tuesday it ‌had coordinated with ​the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ‌provide a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait ‌of Hormuz, state news agency ‌reported.

The vessels wanting to use the temporary corridor would need to coordinate ⁠with ​the ⁠IMO, based on coordinates announced by the ⁠organisation and Omani authorities, it ​added.

The measure was aimed at ⁠ensuring freedom of navigation through the ⁠strategic ​waterway in line with international law and the law ⁠of the sea, which uphold freedom ⁠of ⁠navigation without imposing transit fees.