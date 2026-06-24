Oman announces temporary maritime corridor for Hormuz traffic
Oman has coordinated with the IMO to establish a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring freedom of navigation under international law.
- Country:
- Oman
Oman said on Tuesday it had coordinated with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency reported.
The vessels wanting to use the temporary corridor would need to coordinate with the IMO, based on coordinates announced by the organisation and Omani authorities, it added.
The measure was aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in line with international law and the law of the sea, which uphold freedom of navigation without imposing transit fees.
ALSO READ
-
Four South Korean-operated vessels exit Strait of Hormuz, leaving 18, ministry says
-
Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency says
-
Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say
-
Oman and Iran to pursue talks on managing navigation in Strait of Hormuz
-
Limited vessel transit allowed through Strait of Hormuz, Iranian military source says