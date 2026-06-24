Oman announces temporary maritime corridor for Hormuz traffic

Oman has coordinated with the IMO to establish a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring freedom of navigation under international law.

Reuters | Oman Said On Tuesday It Had Coordinated With The International Maritime Organization Imo To Provide A Temporary Maritime Corridor For Vessels Seeking To Transit The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 24-06-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 02:17 IST
Oman announces temporary maritime corridor for Hormuz traffic
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  • Oman

Oman ​said on ​Tuesday it ‌had coordinated with ​the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ‌provide a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait ‌of Hormuz, state news agency ‌reported.

The vessels wanting to use the temporary corridor would need to coordinate ⁠with ​the ⁠IMO, based on coordinates announced by the ⁠organisation and Omani authorities, it ​added.

The measure was aimed at ⁠ensuring freedom of navigation through the ⁠strategic ​waterway in line with international law and the law ⁠of the sea, which uphold freedom ⁠of ⁠navigation without imposing transit fees.

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