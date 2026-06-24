US House overwhelmingly backs affordable housing bill

Bipartisan Legislation That Aims To Speed The Construction Of More Affordable Housing In The United States Was Headed To Passage In The Us House Of Representatives On Tuesday The Measure Passed The Senate On Monday By A Vote Of And Will Next Head To The White House For President Donald Trump To Sign Into Law

​Bipartisan ‌legislation that aims ​to speed the ‌construction of more affordable housing in the United ‌States was headed ‌to passage in the U.S. ⁠House ​of Representatives ⁠on Tuesday.

The measure passed ⁠the Senate on Monday ​by a vote ⁠of 85-5 and will ⁠next ​head to the White House ⁠for President Donald ⁠Trump to ⁠sign into law.