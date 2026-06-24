US House overwhelmingly backs affordable housing bill
Bipartisan legislation to speed affordable housing construction in the US passed the Senate 85-5 and is headed to the White House for President Trump's signature.
- Country:
- United States
Bipartisan legislation that aims to speed the construction of more affordable housing in the United States was headed to passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The measure passed the Senate on Monday by a vote of 85-5 and will next head to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.
ALSO READ
-
US judge vacates Trump immigration courthouse arrest policies
-
Bessent says US supply chains must be able to withstand shocks, coercion
-
US Senate joins House in voting to halt Iran war, rebuking Trump
-
WRAPUP 7-US, Iran at odds on nuclear inspections, frozen assets in deal to end war
-
Trump tests Rust Belt pitch in Pennsylvania amid Iran, inflation pressures