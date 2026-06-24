South Korea detains North Korean soldier near border, media reports say
South Korea's military has detained a North Korean soldier near the inter-Korean border, according to reports from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's military detained a North Korean soldier near the inter-Korean border, according to media reports on Wednesday, citing Seou's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A representative from South Korea's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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