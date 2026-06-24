South Korea detains North Korean soldier near border, media reports say

South Koreas Military Detained A North Korean Soldier Near The Interkorean Border

‌South Korea's ​military detained ‌a North Korean soldier near the ‌inter-Korean border, ‌according to media reports on ⁠Wednesday, ​citing ⁠Seou's Joint Chiefs ⁠of Staff.

A ​representative from South ⁠Korea's Defence ⁠Ministry ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request ⁠for ⁠comment.