South Korea detains North Korean soldier near border, media reports say

South Korea's military has detained a North Korean soldier near the inter-Korean border, according to reports from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters | South Koreas Military Detained A North Korean Soldier Near The Interkorean Border | Updated: 24-06-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 08:19 IST
South Korea detains North Korean soldier near border, media reports say
Kim Jong-un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

‌South Korea's ​military detained ‌a North Korean soldier near the ‌inter-Korean border, ‌according to media reports on ⁠Wednesday, ​citing ⁠Seou's Joint Chiefs ⁠of Staff.

A ​representative from South ⁠Korea's Defence ⁠Ministry ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request ⁠for ⁠comment.

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