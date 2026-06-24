Russian-held Sevastopol without power after Ukraine strikes, Moscow-installed governor says

Power Was Cut Off In Sevastopol In Russiaannexed Crimea After Ukraine Attacked Energy Facilities There

Power ‌was cut off in Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea after Ukraine attacked ‌energy facilities there, Mikhail Razvozhayev, ‌the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram.

The defence systems ⁠have ​downed ⁠nine drones over the city, Crimea's ⁠biggest, he said earlier on ​Wednesday. Additionally, Russian shelling on the ⁠eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia ⁠killed ​one person on Wednesday, local authorities said on ⁠Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠details of the latest strikes.