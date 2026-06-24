BJP Criticizes TVK Government Over Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan launched a vehement attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, accusing it of echoing the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administration's alleged disregard for Hindu sentiments.

Kesavan criticized the TVK-led coalition under actor-politician Vijay for perpetuating the political and religious dynamics of its predecessor, stating it mirrors the DMK's contentious stances on religious matters. He claimed the coalition, influenced by the Congress party, harbors secular biases detrimental to Hindu traditions.

This criticism came as TVK challenged a Madras High Court decision in the Supreme Court regarding a temple ritual, stirring political debate as the state gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Kesavan warned of electoral repercussions, promising that the people of Tamil Nadu would respond to TVK's current trajectory.