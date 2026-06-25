Keiko Fujimori: Bridging the Divide in Peru's Political Landscape

Rightwing Candidate Keiko Fujimori Said On Wednesday She Would Seek To Unite A Peru Split In Two If She Takes Office

Keiko Fujimori, a veteran right-wing candidate, vowed on Wednesday to heal a divided Peru if she assumes the presidency, following narrow election results that place her in the lead. Fujimori, in her fourth run for office, is rallying seasoned technocrats for her potential first cabinet to tackle crime and inequality.

Following a tense runoff against leftist opponent Roberto Sanchez, Fujimori secured an unassailable advantage, amid prolonged counting due to overseas votes and ballot disputes. Although not claiming outright victory, she outlined her governance plans while awaiting the official winner announcement expected by mid-July.

As the official count shows Fujimori with 50.12% against Sanchez's 49.88%, she emphasized Peru's division but expressed determination to restore order, combat crime, and spur progress starting July 28, Inauguration Day. Fujimori's anticipated win signals a resurgence of Peru's influential and contentious political dynasty.