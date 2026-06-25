Venezuela's 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning

A powerful earthquake shook north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, creating widespread panic among residents, particularly in the capital, Caracas. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 13 kilometers, was confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in neighboring Colombia, causing alarm and prompting swift evacuations from swaying buildings. Witnesses in Caracas reported visible cracks in structures and shattered glass due to the quake's intensity.

Following the seismic event, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued an alert for Puerto Rico, the U.S., and British Virgin Islands, as well as Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire. Authorities warned these regions of potential hazardous waves, prompting preparations for possible further impacts.