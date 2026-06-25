Powerful Earthquake Strikes Venezuela's Coast, Sparks Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook the Venezuelan coast on Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Caracas. Witnesses reported building damage, including cracks. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The earthquake's impact is under assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Earthquake Hit Near The Coast Of Venezuela On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 03:52 IST
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Venezuela's Coast, Sparks Tsunami Warning
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A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Venezuela's coast, jolting the region on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Residents in the capital, Caracas, experienced intense tremors, leading to hasty evacuations.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the quake rattled buildings, causing visible structural damage, including cracks, according to reports from Reuters. The experience left many residents anxious about potential aftershocks.

In the wake of the seismic event, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a precautionary tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, urging coastal vigilance. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the earthquake's impact.

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