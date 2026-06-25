White House Requests $1.4 Billion for Urgent Ebola Crisis Response

The Trump administration is seeking over $1.4 billion from Congress to manage the escalating Ebola outbreak. This includes funds for quarantine centers, global health security, and diplomatic efforts. Congressional challenges loom amid criticism of past cuts to health aid. The Congo outbreak demands urgent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The White House Is Seeking More Than Billion In New Funds From Congress To Address The Widening Ebola Virus Outbreak | Updated: 25-06-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 04:10 IST
White House Requests $1.4 Billion for Urgent Ebola Crisis Response

The White House has requested more than $1.4 billion from Congress to combat the rapidly expanding Ebola virus outbreak, as confirmed by a Trump administration official. This request includes $800 million specifically earmarked for humanitarian crisis management, part of a larger supplemental funding proposal presented to Congress.

According to the official, the plan designates $800 million for establishing a quarantine center in Kenya for American citizens exposed to Ebola, alongside funding for supplies, treatment, and infection control measures. Additionally, $500 million is sought for bolstering global health security to prevent the virus's spread to the United States, encompassing disease surveillance and laboratory enhancements.

Congressional aides acknowledge potential obstacles as lawmakers express dissatisfaction with the administration's previous refusal to allocate funds for global medical care. Concerns over cuts to U.S. public health aid in Africa have amplified as the outbreak in the Congo's Bundibugyo strain has infected over 1,000 individuals. With WHO warning of a potential escalation, critics stress an immediate and serious response is necessary.

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