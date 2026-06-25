Jet Engine Deal: A Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Strained U.S.-Turkey Ties

President Trump's administration plans to sell jet engines to Turkey despite congressional objections. The engines are crucial for Turkey's KAAN combat jet project but fall short of their ambitions to return to the F-35 program. Congress holds reservations due to Turkey's previous purchase of Russian S-400 systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trumps Administration Is Planning To Push Ahead With The Sale Of Dozens Of Jet Engines To Turkey Worth Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Despite Objections From Some Members Of The Us Congress | Updated: 25-06-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 03:59 IST
Jet Engine Deal: A Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Strained U.S.-Turkey Ties

The Trump administration is moving forward with the sale of jet engines to Turkey, valued at over $700 million, despite facing objections from some U.S. Congress members. These engines will power Turkey's first domestic combat jet KAAN, a project signaling Ankara's push for defense self-sufficiency. Sources indicate approval is imminent.

Although the sale might ease some tensions, experts believe it will not address Turkey's greater objective of rejoining the F-35 program, a relationship strained by Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. This contentious history casts doubt over future U.S.-Turkey bilateral defense cooperation, analysts suggest.

Representative Gregory Meeks criticized the lack of transparency in negotiations, yet the Trump administration appears resolute in proceeding with the deal. The State Department maintains its policy of non-commentary on pending arms transfers, while current reviews aim to ensure compliance with U.S. laws for Turkey to potentially regain access to the F-35 jets.

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