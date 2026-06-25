Senator Wagner Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe

In a dramatic development, Brazilian Senator Jaques Wagner, closely allied with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, resigned as the government's Senate leader on Wednesday. His resignation is the latest high-profile casualty in a growing corruption scandal, heightening challenges for President Lula as elections loom in October.

The investigation, announced by Brazilian authorities last week, implicates Wagner in a scheme led by Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of the defunct Banco Master. Vorcaro allegedly used his wealth to buy political influence. Wagner, via a post on X, revealed that he and President Lula mutually agreed for him to step down after a friendly meeting.

Expressing his priority to prove his innocence, Wagner emphasized his commitment to Lula's presidential reelection and his own Senate campaign. As the first member of Lula's close circle snared by the Master investigation, Wagner's departure adds another complicated layer to the president's fight to maintain his coalition and bid for a fourth term.