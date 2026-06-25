Ukraine Intensifies Preemptive Strikes Amid Energy Crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine’s strategy of preemptive strikes against Russian facilities used for war efforts. These actions aim to pressure Moscow into negotiations by disrupting energy infrastructure. Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries complicate Russia's fuel management, exacerbating the ongoing energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Will Carry Out Preemptive Attacks On Facilities Russia Is Using For Its War | Updated: 25-06-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 05:49 IST
Ukraine Intensifies Preemptive Strikes Amid Energy Crisis

In a strategic escalation, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared preemptive strikes on Russian facilities used to sustain their war efforts. This directive followed as Kyiv aimed to dismantle energy infrastructures fueling Moscow’s military operations.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones successfully disrupted power in Crimea’s largest city and hit key central and southern Russian facilities. A notable target, the Moscow oil refinery, suffered significant damage, reportedly sidelining it for six months. These strikes further pressure Russia’s capacity to address a growing fuel shortage.

Coinciding with these attacks, official data revealed a 13.5% drop in Russia's petroleum output in May. As a leading oil producer, Russia has limited the publication of production details since its 2022 Ukraine invasion, amidst its deepening energy crisis.

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