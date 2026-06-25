Ukraine Will Carry Out Preemptive Attacks On Facilities Russia Is Using For Its War

In a strategic escalation, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared preemptive strikes on Russian facilities used to sustain their war efforts. This directive followed as Kyiv aimed to dismantle energy infrastructures fueling Moscow’s military operations.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones successfully disrupted power in Crimea’s largest city and hit key central and southern Russian facilities. A notable target, the Moscow oil refinery, suffered significant damage, reportedly sidelining it for six months. These strikes further pressure Russia’s capacity to address a growing fuel shortage.

Coinciding with these attacks, official data revealed a 13.5% drop in Russia's petroleum output in May. As a leading oil producer, Russia has limited the publication of production details since its 2022 Ukraine invasion, amidst its deepening energy crisis.