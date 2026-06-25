Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Summons Romanian Ambassador
Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Romanian ambassador to protest Romania's decision to close Russia's consulate in Constanta. This move follows Romania's complaints about a Russian drone incident. The diplomatic tensions underscore the fragile relations between the two countries.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Romanian ambassador, as reported by the Interfax news agency, in response to Romania's decision to shut down Russia's consulate in Constanta.
Romania's move follows allegations that a Russian drone had crashed onto the roof of a residential building, escalating tensions between the two nations.
This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic rift and the complexities of international relations between Russia and Romania.
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