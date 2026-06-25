Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Summons Romanian Ambassador

Russias Foreign Ministry Said On Thursday That It Had Summoned The Romanian Ambassador To Moscow To Protest Against Bucharests Decision To Close Down Russias Consulate In Constanta

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Romanian ambassador, as reported by the Interfax news agency, in response to Romania's decision to shut down Russia's consulate in Constanta.

Romania's move follows allegations that a Russian drone had crashed onto the roof of a residential building, escalating tensions between the two nations.

This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic rift and the complexities of international relations between Russia and Romania.