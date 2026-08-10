No Quiet on the Eastern Front: Moscow Rebuffs 'Freeze' Peace Proposals in Ukraine Standoff

Russia dismisses proposals to 'freeze' the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the need to address the war's root causes. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin criticizes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's approach, while heavy civilian tolls from ongoing strikes deepen international concerns. Attacks on energy infrastructure exacerbate regional instability amidst global food security fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST
No Quiet on the Eastern Front: Moscow Rebuffs 'Freeze' Peace Proposals in Ukraine Standoff
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin (File Photo/.Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow remains unwavering in its rejection of any proposals to 'freeze' the conflict in Ukraine, standing firm on the need to tackle underlying issues, notably Kyiv's neutrality and territorial concessions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin reiterates the stance, highlighting the Kremlin’s insistence on addressing core grievances for lasting peace.

Galuzin condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of losing touch with reality and aggravating the conflict's intensity. The diplomat further denounced recent Ukrainian strikes on civilian energy structures, such as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, as 'barbaric,' escalating tensions and targeting infrastructure tied to global energy giants.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy cataloged the repercussions of Russia's intensified offensive. Reports detail severe damage across Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, and other regions, with casualties mounting. As Ukraine faces relentless aerial assaults, Zelenskyy called for increased international sanctions on Russia and reinforced air defense systems to curb the humanitarian impact.

TRENDING

1
ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

International
2
Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Global
3
Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

United States
4
A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026