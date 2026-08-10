Moscow remains unwavering in its rejection of any proposals to 'freeze' the conflict in Ukraine, standing firm on the need to tackle underlying issues, notably Kyiv's neutrality and territorial concessions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin reiterates the stance, highlighting the Kremlin’s insistence on addressing core grievances for lasting peace.

Galuzin condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of losing touch with reality and aggravating the conflict's intensity. The diplomat further denounced recent Ukrainian strikes on civilian energy structures, such as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, as 'barbaric,' escalating tensions and targeting infrastructure tied to global energy giants.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy cataloged the repercussions of Russia's intensified offensive. Reports detail severe damage across Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, and other regions, with casualties mounting. As Ukraine faces relentless aerial assaults, Zelenskyy called for increased international sanctions on Russia and reinforced air defense systems to curb the humanitarian impact.