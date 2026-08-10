EIB Provides €100m to Expand Business Financing in Romania

Romanian businesses will gain access to €100 million in new financing after the European Investment Bank agreed a loan with BRD Sogelease IFN SA, the leasing subsidiary of BRD Groupe Société Générale, giving small and medium-sized enterprises and Mid-Caps more options for funding expansion, productivity improvements and sustainable investments.

The financing will allow BRD Sogelease to offer longer-term funding on favourable terms to companies across Romania, where many smaller businesses face greater difficulty securing long-term finance than companies in several other European Union countries. Funding will be available in euros or Romanian lei, giving businesses greater flexibility when choosing financing suited to their investment plans.

Romanian Businesses Gain Access to Long-term Funding

The EIB-backed facility is expected to support companies investing in equipment, expansion, innovation and other projects that can strengthen their operations, with the partnership focused on making finance more accessible to businesses that can find traditional long-term funding difficult or expensive to secure.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said access to finance plays an important role in business competitiveness as companies respond to a rapidly changing economy. He said the partnership with BRD Sogelease would direct investment towards Romanian entrepreneurs, helping businesses strengthen resilience, develop innovative operations and prepare for new commercial opportunities.

Around 80% of the €100 million loan is expected to reach businesses operating in Romania's less-developed areas, classified by the European Union as cohesion regions, where improving access to investment can support local employment and wider economic activity.

€15m Earmarked for Green Business Investments

Fifteen per cent of the financing, equivalent to €15 million, has been allocated specifically to green projects covering areas such as energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable transport, giving Romanian companies additional financial support for investments that can lower energy use and improve environmental performance.

The green allocation also builds on advisory support previously provided by the EIB to BRD Sogelease and its clients, helping businesses identify and develop investments connected with cleaner technologies and more sustainable operations.

BRD Sogelease General Manager Gabriel Mihai said the new facility would strengthen the company's ability to provide attractive long-term financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps seeking to invest in productivity, innovation, sustainable development and business growth.

Partnership Reaches €405m in EIB Financing

The latest agreement extends a financing relationship between the EIB and BRD Sogelease that has already delivered €305 million in loans during the past decade. Including the new €100 million facility, the total value of EIB lending provided through the partnership reaches €405 million.

BRD Sogelease expects the additional funding to increase its support for companies across Romania, with particular attention given to cohesion regions where limited access to suitable finance can restrict business investment.

For Romanian entrepreneurs, the facility provides another route to capital for projects that could increase production, modernise operations or improve energy performance, while directing a substantial share of investment towards regions where additional business activity could deliver wider economic and social benefits.