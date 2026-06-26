Kim Jong Un's Modern Missile Masterplan

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Oversaw Tests Of Key Weapons On Thursday As Part Of The Countrys Goal For The Modernisation Of Its Missile Program

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the testing of key weapons on Thursday, marking a significant step in the nation's missile modernization initiative, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday.

The tests showcased an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer. According to KCNA, the rocket launcher now boasts an autonomous precision guidance system and a firing range extended to 90 kilometers (56 miles).

Kim expressed his satisfaction with the test outcomes and reiterated Pyongyang's commitment to pursuing automation, enhanced range, and ultra-precision in its weapons programs. This development aims to fortify defenses along the southern border, implicitly targeting the area adjacent to South Korea. Back in May, North Korea confirmed the testing of an array of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets, and AI-guided precision cruise missiles tailored for modern warfare.