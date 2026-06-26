Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Issue Evacuation Orders in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Forces Dropped Leaflets Over A Town In Southern Lebanon On Friday Ordering Residents To Leave

In a move reflecting escalating tensions, Israeli forces distributed leaflets over a southern Lebanon town, instructing residents to vacate the area. This action, reported by Lebanese state media, is the first such evacuation order since the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire went into effect.

The town in question is strategically positioned near the boundary demarcating the region occupied by Israeli troops within southern Lebanon, as per Israeli delineation.

This development raises concerns about potential disruptions to the fragile peace in the region, prompting reactions from both Lebanese officials and international observers.