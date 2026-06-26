Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Issue Evacuation Orders in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces dropped leaflets in a southern Lebanon town on Friday, instructing residents to evacuate, according to Lebanese state media. This marks the first such directive since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was established. The town is located near the boundary of the Israeli-occupied area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Forces Dropped Leaflets Over A Town In Southern Lebanon On Friday Ordering Residents To Leave | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:57 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Issue Evacuation Orders in Southern Lebanon
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In a move reflecting escalating tensions, Israeli forces distributed leaflets over a southern Lebanon town, instructing residents to vacate the area. This action, reported by Lebanese state media, is the first such evacuation order since the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire went into effect.

The town in question is strategically positioned near the boundary demarcating the region occupied by Israeli troops within southern Lebanon, as per Israeli delineation.

This development raises concerns about potential disruptions to the fragile peace in the region, prompting reactions from both Lebanese officials and international observers.

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