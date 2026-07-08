Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes Iran Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

The U.S. Central Command announced new strikes on Iran, targeting over 80 locations, after three tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. also revoked Iran’s oil-selling license, prompting strong Iranian warnings of retaliation and escalating global market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Central Command Said On Tuesday It Completed A New Round Of Strikes On Iran And That It Had Struck Over Targets During Its Latest Attacks Along With Unleashing A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran | Updated: 08-07-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 08:07 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes Iran Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
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The United States has ramped up its military offensives in the Middle East with a new series of strikes against Iran, hitting over 80 targets. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the operations, which aimed to weaken Iran’s military infrastructure, particularly its air defenses and command networks.

This escalation followed the revocation of a U.S. license allowing Iran to export oil, a move linked to recent attacks on oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military has signaled its forces are prepared to respond to Iranian actions that threaten international commerce in the region.

Iran's military leadership has pledged a forceful response, condemning the strikes as acts of aggression, which complicates the already fragile ceasefire. This brewing conflict began after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year, causing significant loss of life and economic instability globally.

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