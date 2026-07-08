Crab Conservation: Bamboo Bridges in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park
In Taiwan's Taijiang National Park, bamboo bridges and road closures are protecting the mangrove land crab's breeding migrations. Road safety measures have increased crab numbers significantly and help safeguard the surrounding ecosystem. The park also aids in preserving other species like the black-faced spoonbill bird.
Efforts in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park to protect the mangrove land crab during its breeding season are paying off. Authorities have installed bamboo bridges and initiated road closures to safeguard the crabs as they journey toward the sea to lay eggs.
This conservation strategy has been highly effective, leading to a significant increase in the crab population, which has more than doubled from over 5,000 annually in earlier years to over 10,000 last year, according to Taijiang National Park Director Chen Jun-shan.
The park is a key habitat for the species and also hosts other diverse wildlife like the black-faced spoonbill bird. These environmental efforts mark a shift from Taiwan's earlier years of industrialization, showing the government's renewed commitment to ecological protection.