Crab Conservation: Bamboo Bridges in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park

In Taiwan's Taijiang National Park, bamboo bridges and road closures are protecting the mangrove land crab's breeding migrations. Road safety measures have increased crab numbers significantly and help safeguard the surrounding ecosystem. The park also aids in preserving other species like the black-faced spoonbill bird.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Road Closures And Bamboo Bridges Have Helped Protect Taiwans Largest Terrestrial Crab Species During Breeding Season When They Return To The Sea To Lay Eggs Taijiang National Park In The Southern Taiwan City Of Tainan Is The Mangrove Land Crabs Most Important Habitat And Has The Islands Largest Population During The Julytoseptember Breeding Season | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:05 IST
Crab Conservation: Bamboo Bridges in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park to protect the mangrove land crab during its breeding season are paying off. Authorities have installed bamboo bridges and initiated road closures to safeguard the crabs as they journey toward the sea to lay eggs.

This conservation strategy has been highly effective, leading to a significant increase in the crab population, which has more than doubled from over 5,000 annually in earlier years to over 10,000 last year, according to Taijiang National Park Director Chen Jun-shan.

The park is a key habitat for the species and also hosts other diverse wildlife like the black-faced spoonbill bird. These environmental efforts mark a shift from Taiwan's earlier years of industrialization, showing the government's renewed commitment to ecological protection.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026