Crab Conservation: Bamboo Bridges in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park

Road Closures And Bamboo Bridges Have Helped Protect Taiwans Largest Terrestrial Crab Species During Breeding Season When They Return To The Sea To Lay Eggs Taijiang National Park In The Southern Taiwan City Of Tainan Is The Mangrove Land Crabs Most Important Habitat And Has The Islands Largest Population During The Julytoseptember Breeding Season

Efforts in Taiwan's Taijiang National Park to protect the mangrove land crab during its breeding season are paying off. Authorities have installed bamboo bridges and initiated road closures to safeguard the crabs as they journey toward the sea to lay eggs.

This conservation strategy has been highly effective, leading to a significant increase in the crab population, which has more than doubled from over 5,000 annually in earlier years to over 10,000 last year, according to Taijiang National Park Director Chen Jun-shan.

The park is a key habitat for the species and also hosts other diverse wildlife like the black-faced spoonbill bird. These environmental efforts mark a shift from Taiwan's earlier years of industrialization, showing the government's renewed commitment to ecological protection.