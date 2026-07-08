Tom Hooper's Turbulent Season: Injury and Long-Term Commitments Beyond Borders

Suffering A Shoulder Injury In A Lastgasp Loss To Ireland Was Hardly The Homecoming Australia Flanker Tom Hooper Would Have Wanted In The Wake Of An Outstanding Season With Exeter The Hulking Loose Forward Has Been Ruled Out Of The Nations Championship Tests Against France And Italy In A Blow For Joe Schmidts Wallabies

Australian rugby player Tom Hooper has sustained a shoulder injury, a setback amidst his otherwise triumphant season with Exeter, impacting his availability for upcoming Nations Championship tests against France and Italy. The injury, though frustrating, is part of an ongoing management plan that Hooper is navigating with his medical team.

Despite this injury, Hooper remains optimistic, noting the benefits of his time with Exeter, which he believes has improved his skills. While his schedule is demanding, Hooper reflects on his journey from playing 48 games a year as a child, maintaining perspective on his career's intense demands.

In brighter news, Hooper has extended his contract with Exeter until 2028 and secured a future two-year deal with the Queensland Reds. While a return to the ACT Brumbies was considered, the opportunity to play in the warmer climate of Queensland was a compelling choice for Hooper.