Tom Hooper's Turbulent Season: Injury and Long-Term Commitments Beyond Borders

Australian flanker Tom Hooper suffers a shoulder injury impacting his participation in the Nations Championship tests. Despite the setback, he extends his contract with Exeter and commits to the Queensland Reds. Hooper reflects on his challenging schedule and embraces new opportunities in his rugby career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suffering A Shoulder Injury In A Lastgasp Loss To Ireland Was Hardly The Homecoming Australia Flanker Tom Hooper Would Have Wanted In The Wake Of An Outstanding Season With Exeter The Hulking Loose Forward Has Been Ruled Out Of The Nations Championship Tests Against France And Italy In A Blow For Joe Schmidts Wallabies | Updated: 08-07-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 09:54 IST
Tom Hooper's Turbulent Season: Injury and Long-Term Commitments Beyond Borders
Tom Hooper

Australian rugby player Tom Hooper has sustained a shoulder injury, a setback amidst his otherwise triumphant season with Exeter, impacting his availability for upcoming Nations Championship tests against France and Italy. The injury, though frustrating, is part of an ongoing management plan that Hooper is navigating with his medical team.

Despite this injury, Hooper remains optimistic, noting the benefits of his time with Exeter, which he believes has improved his skills. While his schedule is demanding, Hooper reflects on his journey from playing 48 games a year as a child, maintaining perspective on his career's intense demands.

In brighter news, Hooper has extended his contract with Exeter until 2028 and secured a future two-year deal with the Queensland Reds. While a return to the ACT Brumbies was considered, the opportunity to play in the warmer climate of Queensland was a compelling choice for Hooper.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026