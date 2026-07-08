Trump Changes Tune at NATO Summit in Ankara

At a NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump refrained from repeating his past criticisms of NATO ally Spain and did not discuss the interim ceasefire deal with Iran or the issue of Greenland, despite previous remarks. This marked a shift in his usual rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Did Not Repeat His Criticism Of Nato Ally Spain Nor His Announcement Of The Termination Of An Interim Ceasefire Deal With Iran During An Alliance Leaders Summit In Ankara On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:22 IST
Trump Changes Tune at NATO Summit in Ankara
Donald Trump

At a recent NATO summit held in Ankara, President Donald Trump surprised many by not reiterating his previous criticisms of NATO ally Spain. He also refrained from addressing his earlier announcement regarding the termination of an interim ceasefire with Iran.

According to a source familiar with the proceedings, Trump, who had previously ordered a halt to trade with Spain due to defense spending and issues connected to the conflict in Iran, remained silent on these topics. The source noted that Trump avoided bringing up the contentious issue of Greenland as well.

This behavior represented a notable shift from Trump's usual pattern of vocal and often controversial statements, leaving many to ponder the implications of his muted stance at the summit.

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