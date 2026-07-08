Macron's Assurance: Greenland Remains in Safe Hands
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed confidence that the United States has no intention of acquiring Greenland. Speaking during a NATO summit, he emphasized the importance of alliance rules that ensure solidarity among member states and prevent any internal conflict.
French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed any prospects of the United States attempting to take Greenland. During his remarks at a NATO summit in Ankara, Macron underscored the importance of alliance rules that empower and protect member nations.
Macron stated that within the alliance, member nations not only adhere to rules of solidarity when faced with external threats but also abide by mutual commitments to avoid internal conflicts.
The French President's comments come amid discussions about the strategic importance of Greenland, a region of increasing geopolitical interest.