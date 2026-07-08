Macron's Assurance: Greenland Remains in Safe Hands

French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Wednesday He Did Not Believe The United States Would Take Greenland

French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed any prospects of the United States attempting to take Greenland. During his remarks at a NATO summit in Ankara, Macron underscored the importance of alliance rules that empower and protect member nations.

Macron stated that within the alliance, member nations not only adhere to rules of solidarity when faced with external threats but also abide by mutual commitments to avoid internal conflicts.

The French President's comments come amid discussions about the strategic importance of Greenland, a region of increasing geopolitical interest.