Macron Denies Trump's Alleged Complaints About Allies

French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Wednesday That He Did Not Hear Us President Donald Trump Make Any Gripes Behind Closed Doors About Allies Speaking To Reporters Alongside Nato Chief Mark Rutte In Ankara

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed reporters on Wednesday, asserting he did not hear any derogatory remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding allies during closed-door meetings.

The statement came during a press conference in Ankara, where NATO chief Mark Rutte was also present.

Meanwhile, President Trump publicly criticized Spain, calling it a 'terrible partner' in the military alliance, and repeated his claims on Greenland.