Macron Denies Trump's Alleged Complaints About Allies
French President Emmanuel Macron refuted claims that U.S. President Donald Trump criticized allies behind closed doors. During a press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Ankara, Trump labeled Spain a 'terrible partner' and reiterated claims on Greenland.
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed reporters on Wednesday, asserting he did not hear any derogatory remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding allies during closed-door meetings.
The statement came during a press conference in Ankara, where NATO chief Mark Rutte was also present.
Meanwhile, President Trump publicly criticized Spain, calling it a 'terrible partner' in the military alliance, and repeated his claims on Greenland.
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