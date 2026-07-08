Fire at Sea: Qatar's LNG Tanker Under Attack Near Oman

A Qatari LNG tanker, Al Rekayyat, has been left stranded off the coast of Oman following a projectile strike that caused a fire in its engine room. However, industry sources have assured that the liquefied natural gas cargo remains secure, with the potential for an explosion deemed low at present.

The incident has heightened geopolitical tensions, prompting Washington to revoke a license permitting Iran to sell oil and initiating U.S. military actions against Iranian targets. Additionally, the attack on the tanker, along with two other vessels, has led to a 5% surge in global oil prices.

The U.S. Navy has raised the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to 'severe' following the recent assaults. This has further complicated navigation for vessels in the region, with the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization advising ships to avoid the area due to safety concerns.