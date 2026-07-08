Escalating Conflict: Gaza Airstrikes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least five Palestinians, including a child, as violence spikes despite a ceasefire. The Israeli military has not commented, but claims its attacks target militants. Both Israeli and Hamas officials accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire agreed last October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Airstrikes Killed At Least Five Palestinians In The Gaza Strip On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:12 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Airstrikes Amid Fragile Ceasefire
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In a grim escalation of violence, recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, as reported by local health officials.

Among the victims was a 10-year-old child caught in the strike on a tent for displaced persons in Khan Younis. An additional casualty was reported near a Gaza City school, with 12 others injured across both incidents.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on these attacks, though they assert their strikes target militants threatening security. The situation highlights ongoing tensions, as both Israeli and Hamas officials accuse each other of breaching the ceasefire brokered last October.

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