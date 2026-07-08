Escalating Conflict: Gaza Airstrikes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli Airstrikes Killed At Least Five Palestinians In The Gaza Strip On Wednesday

In a grim escalation of violence, recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, as reported by local health officials.

Among the victims was a 10-year-old child caught in the strike on a tent for displaced persons in Khan Younis. An additional casualty was reported near a Gaza City school, with 12 others injured across both incidents.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on these attacks, though they assert their strikes target militants threatening security. The situation highlights ongoing tensions, as both Israeli and Hamas officials accuse each other of breaching the ceasefire brokered last October.