Mexico's Economy Set to Surpass IMF's Pessimistic Forecast

Mexico Finance Minister Edgar Amador Said On Wednesday That He Expects The Economy To Perform Better Than The Latest Projections By The International Monetary Fund Amadors Comments In A Press Conference Came After The Imf Lowered Its Forecast For Mexicos Gdp To For

On Wednesday, Mexico's Finance Minister Edgar Amador voiced confidence that the nation's economy would outperform the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts.

Amador's comments came in the wake of the IMF's decision to lower Mexico's GDP forecast to 1.2% for 2026 from an earlier 1.6% estimate. The minister emphasized that this revision wasn't due to domestic challenges, but a result of a broader global economic reevaluation, largely influenced by disruptions in the energy market due to Persian Gulf tensions.

Amador further argued that the IMF's previous projections for Mexico's 2025 economy were unduly pessimistic, asserting that the nation's economic health is more robust than predicted and likely in line with the government's more favorable expectations.