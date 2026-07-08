Mexico's Economy Set to Surpass IMF's Pessimistic Forecast

Mexico's Finance Minister, Edgar Amador, expresses optimism that the country's economy will outperform the IMF's revised GDP projections. Despite the IMF's lowered forecasts due to global energy market tensions, Amador believes Mexico's economic performance will align closer to government predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexico Finance Minister Edgar Amador Said On Wednesday That He Expects The Economy To Perform Better Than The Latest Projections By The International Monetary Fund Amadors Comments In A Press Conference Came After The Imf Lowered Its Forecast For Mexicos Gdp To For | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:40 IST
Mexico's Economy Set to Surpass IMF's Pessimistic Forecast

On Wednesday, Mexico's Finance Minister Edgar Amador voiced confidence that the nation's economy would outperform the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts.

Amador's comments came in the wake of the IMF's decision to lower Mexico's GDP forecast to 1.2% for 2026 from an earlier 1.6% estimate. The minister emphasized that this revision wasn't due to domestic challenges, but a result of a broader global economic reevaluation, largely influenced by disruptions in the energy market due to Persian Gulf tensions.

Amador further argued that the IMF's previous projections for Mexico's 2025 economy were unduly pessimistic, asserting that the nation's economic health is more robust than predicted and likely in line with the government's more favorable expectations.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026